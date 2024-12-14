Vejmelka is set to start on the road against San Jose on Saturday, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Vejmelka has a 5-7-2 record, 2.36 GAA and .917 save percentage in 16 outings in 2024-25. He stopped 23 of 24 shots en route to a 4-1 victory over Colorado on Thursday. The Sharks rank 23rd in goals per game with 2.75.