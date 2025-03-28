Vejmelka allowed four goals on 11 shots Thursday before he was pulled in an 8-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

Vejmelka was pulled at 9:14 of the second period. Little wonder -- his team was a shell of itself in front of him. They didn't win any battles and seemed content to stay on the outside of the ice. Vejmelka has allowed four goals in three consecutive games (1-2-0). He still sports the best ratios of his career (2.62 GAA and .902 save percentage), but he looks tired. Vejmelka has started 15 times since the 4 Nations break and he's 8-5-2 in that span. Be careful with him in your net given this heavy workload, especially with his goals allowed creeping up.