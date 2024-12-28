Vejmelka will defend the road net against Seattle on Monday, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

In his last outing, Vejmelka stopped 33 of 35 shots in a 4-1 loss to Colorado on Friday. He has posted a record of 8-9-2 with a 2.32 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 21 appearances this season. Seattle ranks 23rd in the league with 2.78 goals per game in 2024-25.