Vejmelka will get the road start Sunday against the Senators, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Vejmelka is coming off his first shutout of the season, a 26-save effort against Minnesota on Thursday. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 11-13-3 with a .913 save percentage and 2.45 GAA this year.
