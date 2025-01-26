Now Playing

Vejmelka will get the road start Sunday against the Senators, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Vejmelka is coming off his first shutout of the season, a 26-save effort against Minnesota on Thursday. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 11-13-3 with a .913 save percentage and 2.45 GAA this year.

