Vejmelka will get the starting nod on the road against Boston on Thursday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Vejmelka will likely be between the pipes for three of Utah's next four outings after Connor Ingram (upper body) was placed on injured reserve and won't be traveling with the team. For his part, Vejmelka is 1-4-0 despite a decent 2.58 GAA in his seven appearances this season. Look for the Czech backstop to split a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday against the Penguins and Maple Leafs, respectively, with the recently recalled Jaxson Stauber.