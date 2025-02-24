Vejmelka stopped 14 of 15 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

The lone goal against was a Jake DeBrusk power-play tally early in the second period. Vejmelka has won three of his last four outings, and while he's given up 11 goals in that span, six of them came in one game. He's now 14-15-4 with a 2.52 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 35 appearances this season. Vejmelka and Connor Ingram are likely to split the playing time going forward unless one of them gets on a significant hot streak. Utah hosts Chicago on Tuesday.