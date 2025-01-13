Vejmelka will defend the home crease against the Canadiens on Tuesday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Vejmelka has gone 2-4-1 over his last seven starts, but his results haven't been particularly poor, as he's posted a 2.60 GAA and .910 save percentage during that time. The Canadiens have a middling offense, as they're tied for 17th in the league with 2.95 goals per game.