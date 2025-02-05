Vejmelka stopped 18 of the 20 shots he saw in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Despite allowing two goals in the game's first 25 minutes, Vejmelka came up big down the stretch while tending a clean third and overtime period. The 28-year-old now has a 12-14-4 record with a .910 save percentage and a 2.46 GAA. Vejmelka continues to alternate starts in the crease with Connor Ingram. Since Ingram's return from injury Jan. 11, each keeper has started six games and tallied two wins. Unless one of the two netminders goes on a winning streak, consider Vejmelka a fringe roster player who should tend the twine roughly two times per week. While Utah's next contest is Thursday at Columbus, Vejmelka is likely to start the second game of the road trip Saturday against Carolina.