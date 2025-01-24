Vejmelka recorded a 26-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over Minnesota.
This was Vejmelka's second shutout of the season, as the previous one was a 4-0 win over Ottawa in which he stopped the 14 shots he faced. The 28-year-old has gone 3-3-1 with a 2.59 GAA and a .901 save percentage across seven appearances in January.
