Vejmelka stopped 18 of 19 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

This was a game Utah absolutely needed to have, especially when the Blues beat the Ducks 7-2. Vejmelka delivered a strong performance, allowing just a power-play goal to Quinn Hughes early in the second period before Utah scored the next three goals to stay within two points of the last wild-card spot. While this was Vejmelka's third win in his last seven outings, this was one of his best games in that span. The 28-year-old netminder is up to 19-17-6 with a 2.45 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 44 appearances. Utah wraps up its three-game road trip with a tough matchup in Edmonton on Tuesday.