Vejmelka is expected to start on the road against Calgary on Thursday, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Vejmelka is on a personal three-game losing streak, and he's allowed nine goals on 96 shots (.906 save percentage) during that stretch. He's 8-10-2 with a 2.40 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 22 outings in 2024-25. The Flames rank 25th in goals per game with 2.65.