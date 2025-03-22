Vejmelka is expected to start in Saturday's home game against Tampa Bay, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Vejmelka stopped 25 of 27 shots en route to a 5-2 victory over Buffalo in his last start Thursday. He's 20-18-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 46 appearances. The Lightning rank second in goals per game with 3.49 and are on a three-game winning streak.