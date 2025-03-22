Now Playing

Vejmelka is expected to start in Saturday's home game against Tampa Bay, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Vejmelka stopped 25 of 27 shots en route to a 5-2 victory over Buffalo in his last start Thursday. He's 20-18-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 46 appearances. The Lightning rank second in goals per game with 3.49 and are on a three-game winning streak.

