Vejmelka was the first netminder off at Tuesday's morning skate, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune, indicating that he'll defend the road crease against the Oilers.

Vejmelka has been a workhorse for a Utah squad that is battling to make the postseason -- this will mark his 11th consecutive start. The 28-year-old has alternated wins and losses over his last four contests, with his last outing being an 18-save effort in a 3-1 victory over Vancouver on Sunday. The Oilers have won back-to-back games and will have Zach Hyman and Mattias Ekholm back in the lineup Tuesday. Vejmelka is 1-3-1 with a 4.50 GAA and an .875 save percentage across five career appearances against Edmonton.