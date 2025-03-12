Vejmelka is expected to start at home against Anaheim on Wednesday, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Vejmelka is gearing up for his eighth straight start after going 4-1-2 with a 2.11 GAA and a .914 save percentage over his previous seven outings. The 28-year-old netminder has a 17-16-6 record, 2.49 GAA and .909 save percentage across 41 appearances overall in 2024-25. Anaheim ranks 29th in goals per game with 2.66.