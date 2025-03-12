Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Vejmelka is expected to start at home against Anaheim on Wednesday, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Vejmelka is gearing up for his eighth straight start after going 4-1-2 with a 2.11 GAA and a .914 save percentage over his previous seven outings. The 28-year-old netminder has a 17-16-6 record, 2.49 GAA and .909 save percentage across 41 appearances overall in 2024-25. Anaheim ranks 29th in goals per game with 2.66.

More News