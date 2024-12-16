Vejmelka will patrol the home crease against Vancouver on Wednesday, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Vejmelka has won his last two outings, stopping 42 of 46 shots. He has a 6-7-2 record with a 2.40 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 17 appearances this season. Vancouver ranks 12th in the league with 3.21 goals per game in 2024-25.