Vejmelka will be between the pipes at home against the Sabres on Thursday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Vejmelka was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Oilers at the end of the first period after he allowed three goals on 14 shots. However, he'll have a chance to bounce back in his 12th consecutive start Thursday. Over his 11 starts since the 4 Nations break, he's gone 6-3-2 with a 2.31 GAA and .904 save percentage.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Pulled after one period•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Slated starter in Edmonton•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Secures key win over Canucks•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Slated starter for Sunday•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Yields three goals in loss•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Gets starting nod Friday•