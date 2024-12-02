Vejmelka will serve as the starting goaltender for Monday's home game against the Stars, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Vejmelka didn't appear in Saturday's win over the Golden Knights, but he'll start in net for the sixth time in the last seven games Monday. Over 12 appearances this season, he's logged a 3-6-1 record, 2.40 GAA and .917 save percentage.