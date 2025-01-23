Vejmelka will be between the road pipes against the Wild on Thursday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Vejmelka didn't appear in either of Utah's last two games, but he'll return to the crease Thursday and will attempt to turn things around after taking losses in four of his last five outings. Across those five starts, he went 1-3-1 with a 3.02 GAA and .885 save percentage.