Vejmelka will guard the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Sunday, per Utah radio broadcaster Mike Folta.

Vejmelka is coming off a 30-save effort in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to Florida. He has a 21-20-7 record with one shutout, a 2.60 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 50 appearances this season. Chicago sits 27th in the league with 2.71 goals per game in 2024-25.