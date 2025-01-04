Vejmelka will guard the road net Saturday against the Stars, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Vejmelka's been solid recently, going 5-3-1 with a .912 save percentage in his last nine games. Overall, he's 9-10-2 on the season with a .915 save percentage and a 2.43 GAA while serving as Utah's primary netminder in the absence of Connor Ingram (upper body).