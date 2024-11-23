Vejmelka was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and will protect the visiting net in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Vejmelka is 1-3-0 in his last five appearances, giving up only nine goals on 147 shots (.939 save percentage). Overall, the Czech goaltender is 1-5-0 with a 2.37 GAA and a .922 save percentage. The Penguins should be a tired team, coming off a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg on Friday.