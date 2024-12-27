Vejmelka will patrol the home crease versus Colorado on Friday, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.
Vejmelka saw his four-game winning streak come to an end Monday versus Dallas. He is 8-8-2 with a strong 2.33 GAA and a .917 save percentage. The Avalanche are averaging 3.33 goals per game this season.
