Vejmelka will patrol the home crease Wednesday versus Carolina, according to Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.
Vejmelka is still seeking his first win of 2024-25. He has surrendered 10 goals on 99 shots en route to a record of 0-3-0 through four appearances this season. Carolina ranks second in the league with 4.21 goals per game this campaign.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Third loss of season Tuesday•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Looking for first win of season•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Allows five goals in loss•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Perfect in relief Tuesday•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: No help in Monday's loss•