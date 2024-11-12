Share Video

Vejmelka will patrol the home crease Wednesday versus Carolina, according to Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Vejmelka is still seeking his first win of 2024-25. He has surrendered 10 goals on 99 shots en route to a record of 0-3-0 through four appearances this season. Carolina ranks second in the league with 4.21 goals per game this campaign.

