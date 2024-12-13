Vejmelka allowed a goal on 24 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Vejmelka bounced back from a rough shootout loss, keeping the Avalanche off the board until late in the third period in this contest. He's won two of his last three outings, and he's given up a modest nine goals over four starts in December. Vejmelka is up to 5-7-2 with a 2.36 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 16 appearances. Utah's next game is Saturday in San Jose.