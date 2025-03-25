Vejmelka stopped nine of 13 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Vejmelka was on goal for four of the Red Wings' five goals in this contest, with the remaining one being an empty-netter scored by Alex DeBrincat at the 17:06 mark of the third period when Utah was pushing for a late comeback. Vejmelka has been up and down in recent games, going 3-3-0 with a 3.20 GAA and a subpar .861 save percentage across his last six outings.