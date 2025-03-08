Vejmelka stopped 21 of 25 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Vejmelka was beaten three times in the second period, including once via a penalty shot, and then midway through the overtime period when Connor Bedard scored the game-winning goal. Vejmelka has posted solid numbers in recent weeks despite the loss here, however, and he's gone 4-1-1 with a 2.00 GAA and a .919 save percentage in his six outings since the league resumed following the 4 Nations break.