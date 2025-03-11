Vejmelka stopped 23 of 26 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.
Vejmelka was beaten twice in the first period and once more in the second, though two of those goals came when the Maple Leafs had the man advantage. The 28-year-old settled down afterward, but he ended up being tagged with an OT loss for the second game in a row. Vejmelka has started seven games in a row for Utah, going 4-1-2 with a 2.11 GAA and a .914 save percentage over that stretch.
