Vejmelka will guard the road goal against Montreal on Tuesday, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

After posting a 1-2-0 record with a .947 save percentage and a 1.70 GAA in his previous three outings, Vejmelka will start for the fourth time in six days in Tuesday's matchup. He has a 2-6-0 record with a 2.30 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. Montreal sits 19th in the league with 2.80 goals per game in 2024-25.