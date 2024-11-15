Vejmelka will be between the visiting pipes in Vegas on Friday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.
Vejmelka was sensational as he picked up his first win of the season Wednesday, turning aside 49 shots in a 4-1 win over Carolina. He is 1-3-0 with a gaudy 2.37 GAA and a .926 save percentage. The Golden Knights average 4.13 goals this season, good for third overall in the NHL.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Makes career-high 49 saves•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Starting Wednesday•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Third loss of season Tuesday•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Looking for first win of season•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Allows five goals in loss•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Slated to start Thursday•