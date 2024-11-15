Vejmelka will be between the visiting pipes in Vegas on Friday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Vejmelka was sensational as he picked up his first win of the season Wednesday, turning aside 49 shots in a 4-1 win over Carolina. He is 1-3-0 with a gaudy 2.37 GAA and a .926 save percentage. The Golden Knights average 4.13 goals this season, good for third overall in the NHL.