Vejmelka will be between the home pipes versus the Kings on Thursday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Vejmelka will make his 19th straight start for Utah. He has won his last two games, allowing three goals on 63 shots in victories over Chicago and Calgary. Vejmelka is 23-20-7 with a 2.56 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 52 contests in 2024-25. The Kings are generating 2.95 goals per game this season, 18th in the league.