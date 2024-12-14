site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Hockey Club's Kevin Connauton: Returned to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
Connauton was sent down to AHL Tucson on Saturday, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.
Connauton was a healthy scratch in both games this week. The 34-year-old had three goals and six points in 17 AHL games before his recall.
