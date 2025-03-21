Stenlund had an empty-net goal, two shots on net and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Stenlund was the last Utah player to touch the puck before he took a high-sticking penalty late in the third period. However, the Sabres possessed the puck and ultimately passed it back into their own empty-net, resulting in the statistical rarity of Stenlund getting credit for a goal and a penalty on the same sequence (excluding post-whistle scrums). With four goals and two assists over nine outings in March, this has been a good month for the 28-year-old center. He's up to 11 tallies -- matching his career high from last season -- and 19 points with 81 shots on net, 32 PIM, 43 hits and 53 blocked shots over 69 appearances.