Stenlund logged an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Stenlund ended an eight-game point drought when he helped out on Mikhail Sergachev's second-period tally. The 28-year-old Stenlund is 23 games removed from his last goal, and he has just three helpers and a minus-5 rating in that span. The fourth-line center is at 14 points -- one shy of his career-best total from last season with the Panthers -- and he's added 73 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 40 hits and a minus-14 rating through 61 appearances in 2024-25.