Stenlund scored a goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Stenlund has three goals and two assists over seven contests in March. It's a strong run for the fourth-line center, but that role should give fantasy managers pause, as Stenlund hasn't been consistent for more than a week or two at a time this season. He's at 10 goals, 18 points, 78 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 42 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 67 appearances. This is pretty much the peak of Stenlund's performance, and it's unlikely he'll receive a look in the top six given Utah's center depth.