Stenlund scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

He also had a hit and a blocked shot in the contest, providing a little bit of everything from his fourth-line role. Stenlund has earned four points over six outings in March, which is much better than the three points he collected in January and February combined. The 28-year-old center is up to a career-high 17 points with 77 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 42 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 66 appearances this season.