Stenlund scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.
Stenlund tied the game at 1-1 just 99 seconds after Colin Blackwell opened the scoring for Dallas. The 28-year-old Stenlund went on an impressive five-game point streak earlier in December, but sustaining that pace was always going to be a tall order for the defensive-minded center. He's produced six goals, four assists, 46 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 34 appearances.
