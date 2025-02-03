Stenlund logged an assist in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.
Stenlund has a goal and two assists over 15 games since the start of January. The 28-year-old center remains in a fourth-line role, and aside from a four-game goal streak in December, he's been fairly quiet on offense. Overall, he has 12 points, 61 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 32 hits and a minus-12 rating across 52 appearances. He needs two more points to match his career-best output from 2023-24.
