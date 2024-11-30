Stenlund notched an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Stenlund has picked up two assists over his last six outings. The 28-year-old doesn't add a lot of offense in a fourth-line role, but he was able to set up an Alex Kerfoot tally in the first period Friday. Stenlund is up to four points, 29 shots on net, 21 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 23 appearances. He doesn't appear to be at risk of losing playing time to Liam O'Brien, who has been a healthy scratch for much of November.