Stenlund scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.
Stenlund scored in Utah's third game of the season and went 22 games before getting his second of the season on Saturday. Stenlund does a little bit of everything, but not enough of anything on Utah's fourth line to make him fantasy worthy.
