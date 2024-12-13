Crouse logged an assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Crouse has a helper in each of the last two games. This is just the second time he's gotten on the scoresheet in back-to-back contests, the first time being the first two games of the year. The winger has mustered a poor seven points with 46 shots on net, 52 hits, 21 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 29 outings. With limited scoring upside this year, he is likely to remain in a third-line role.