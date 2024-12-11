Crouse notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild.

Crouse ended a four-game point drought with the helper. The winger has a goal and an assist over his last six games, but he hasn't been a steady contributor on offense for much of the season. Overall, Crouse has six points, 46 shots on net, 51 hits, 20 PIM, 18 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. Until he finds more consistency, he'll likely be limited to bottom-six minutes.