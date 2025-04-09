Crouse scored a goal on four shots, added three hits, blocked two shots and logged five PIM in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Kraken.

Crouse scored in the second period and fought Tye Kartye in the third, putting a bow on a game that had some tense moments via physicality despite the lopsided score. This was Crouse's second goal in the last three contests. The winger has had a rough campaign with 12 goals, 18 points, 124 shots on net, 186 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 77 appearances. Despite his scoring struggles, he's remained a regular in the lineup as a bottom-six forward.