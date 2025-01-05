Crouse notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Crouse has three points over two games in January, already matching his total from all of November and December combined. The winger remains in a third-line role, but if Utah starts getting more offense from its depth, Crouse will likely have significant involvement. He's had a poor first half of the campaign with six goals, four assists, 57 shots on net, 69 hits and a minus-4 rating through 39 appearances.