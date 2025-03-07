Crouse scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Crouse has two goals over his last four games, giving him 10 tallies on the year. He's added four assists, 98 shots on net, 133 hits and a minus-8 rating through 61 appearances. Crouse continues to see bottom-six minutes as a checking forward, though he's been able to remain in the power-play mix most of the time despite his struggles on offense.