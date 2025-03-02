O'Brien notched an assist, three hits and five PIM in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

O'Brien got the scrap out of the way earn, dropping the mitts with Brenden Dillon in the first period. In the middle frame, O'Brien set up Utah's lone goal, scored by Mikhail Sergachev. Both of O'Brien's assists this season have come over his last five games, though he's also been scratched three times in that span. The 30-year-old enforcer has added 43 PIM, 82 hits and 27 shots on net over 22 appearances in a fourth-line role.