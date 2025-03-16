O'Brien (lower body) is expected to be sidelined for the next four weeks, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

After leaving Friday's loss to Seattle with the injury, O'Brien's status is now in question for the remainder of the year-- it sounds like the earliest he'd be able to return is the final week of the regular season. O'Brien had two assists in 27 games on the campaign. Nick Bjugstad will enter the lineup in his absence.