O'Brien sustained an undisclosed injury in the third period of Friday's game versus the Kraken, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

It's unclear what forced O'Brien to leave the contest. If he can't suit up in Vancouver on Sunday, Nick Bjugstad (upper body) was activated from injured reserve but scratched for Friday's contest and could be an option to enter the lineup.