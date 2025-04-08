O'Brien (lower body) could return to the lineup before the end of the regular season, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports Tuesday.

O'Brien will miss his 12th straight game against Seattle on Tuesday and likely won't play against Nashville on Thursday. However, he could be an option during Utah's regular-season-ending three-game road trip. O'Brien has compiled two assists, 31 shots on goal, 98 hits and 50 PIM through 27 appearances this season.