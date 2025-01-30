O'Brien logged five PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

O'Brien fought Penguins call up and former Coyotes teammate Bokondji Imama in the first period. While offense continues to elude O'Brien, he's played in 10 of 13 games for Utah in January. That's largely come at the expense of Michael Carcone, though it was Matias Maccelli who was out of the lineup for Wednesday's game. O'Brien has no points, 29 PIM, 57 hits, 16 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 14 appearances this season, so he's unlikely to be a factor in fantasy.