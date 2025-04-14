O'Brien (lower body) will play against Nashville on Monday, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

O'Brien will occupy a bottom-six role and provide some physicality in the lineup after missing the last 14 games. He has produced two assists, 31 shots on goal, 98 hits and 50 PIM in 27 appearances this season. O'Brien's return will bump Kailer Yamamoto to the press box as a healthy scratch.